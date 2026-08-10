In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Ninja 500 Comparison