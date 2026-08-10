In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki KX 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
KX 450F vs KX 250 Comparison