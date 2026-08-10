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HomeCompare BikesKX 450F vs KLX 450R

Kawasaki KX 450F vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
KX 450F vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 450f Klx 450r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.79 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage25.0 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc449 cc
Power--

Filters
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 450F Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L8 L
Ground Clearance
340 mm315 mm
Length
2185 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
110.0 kg126 kg
Height
1275 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
955 mm935 mm
Width
830 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
62.1 mm62.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.8:1-
Displacement
449 cc449 cc
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, AluminiumPerimeter, aluminium
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
ø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Launch Control
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,67,25110,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
7,79,0008,99,000
RTO
62,32071,920
Insurance
25,93131,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,64021,555

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