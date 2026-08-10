In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
KX 450F vs KLX 450R Comparison