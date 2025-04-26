In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 450f
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|-
|45 PS PS