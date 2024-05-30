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Kawasaki KX450 vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
KX450 vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx450 Tiger 850 sport
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.92 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc888 cc
Power3.44 PS PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX450 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L20 L
Length
2180 mm2248 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1556 mm
Height
1270 mm1410-1460 mm
Kerb Weight
112.9 kg-
Saddle Height
960 mm810-830 mm
Width
820 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
245 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
143 kmph
Max Power
3.44 PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm61.9 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm78.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mmMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mmMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,04,76613,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
9,92,00011,95,000
RTO
79,36095,600
Insurance
33,40632,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,74528,694

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