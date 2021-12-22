In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
KX450 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx450
|Street twin
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|3.44 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS