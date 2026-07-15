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HomeCompare BikesKX450 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Kawasaki KX450 vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
KX450 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx450 Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 9.92 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc1200 cc
Power3.44 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KX450 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L
Length
2180 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Height
1270 mm
Kerb Weight
112.9 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm
Width
820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
245 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
143 kmph-
Max Power
3.44 PS-
Stroke
62.1 mm80 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooledLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mmTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mmØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,04,76612,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
9,92,00011,09,000
RTO
79,36088,720
Insurance
33,40635,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,74526,501

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