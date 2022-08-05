In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
KX450 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx450
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|3.44 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS