In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
KX450 vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx450
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|3.44 PS PS
|78 PS PS