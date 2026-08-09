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HomeCompare BikesKX450 vs V-Strom 650XT

Kawasaki KX450 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
KX450 vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx450 V-strom 650xt
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 9.92 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc645 cc
Power3.44 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

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KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KX450 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L20 L
Length
2180 mm2275 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm1560 mm
Height
1270 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
112.9 kg216 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm835 mm
Width
820 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
143 kmph
Max Power
3.44 PS-
Stroke
62.1 mm62.6 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, DOHC, Liquid-cooled4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 307 mmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork (Upside-down) / 305 mmTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,04,7669,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
9,92,0008,85,180
RTO
79,36070,814
Insurance
33,40627,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,74521,141

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