In 2026 Kawasaki KX450 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 9.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
KX450 vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx450
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.92 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|3.44 PS PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS