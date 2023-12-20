Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKX 250 vs Trident 660

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD
₹6.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
53.6 mm51.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.4:111.1:1
Displacement
249 cc660 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm74.0 mm
No of Cylinders
13
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,21,9727,75,213
Ex-Showroom Price
7,43,0006,95,000
RTO
59,44055,600
Insurance
19,53224,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66716,662

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    The Daytona 660 will have a full fairing unlike the Tiger Sport 660.
    Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil
    3 Jan 2024
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     