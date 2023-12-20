Saved Articles

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
53.6 mm80 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.4:111.0:1
Displacement
249 cc900 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,21,9728,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
7,43,0007,95,000
RTO
59,44063,600
Insurance
19,53226,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66719,017

