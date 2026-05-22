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Kawasaki KX 250 vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 250 Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc765 cc
Power-120-130 PS PS

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L15 L
Length
2190 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm-
Wheelbase
1485 mm1402 mm
Height
1270 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm826 mm
Width
820 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-110/90-19Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph220 kmph
Stroke
52.2 mm53.4 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
249 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
13
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping / 314 mmShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload / 316 mmShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,85,04512,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,00010,86,300
RTO
63,92086,904
Insurance
22,12534,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,02325,966

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