In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 250
|Street triple
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|-
|120-130 PS PS