In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less