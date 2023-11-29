In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin Price starts at Rs 9.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Speed Twin engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm @ 4250rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour.
Triumph offers the Speed Twin in 3 colours.
The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl.
The Speed Twin mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
