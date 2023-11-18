In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less