In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm & 80 Nm @ 3200 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less