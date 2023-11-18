Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKX 250 vs Z650

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
53.6 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.4:110.8:1
Displacement
249 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,21,9726,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
7,43,0006,18,000
RTO
59,44049,440
Insurance
19,53223,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66714,848

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     