In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs 7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The KX 250 mileage is around 28.0 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.