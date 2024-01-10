Saved Articles

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
53.6 mm39.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.4:1-
Displacement
249 cc399 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm57 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,21,9729,48,082
Ex-Showroom Price
7,43,0008,49,000
RTO
59,44067,920
Insurance
19,53231,162
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66720,377

