In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Ninja 500 Comparison