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HomeCompare BikesKX 250 vs Ninja 500

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 250 Ninja 500
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc451 cc
Power-45.41 PS PS

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L14 L
Length
2190 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1375 mm
Height
1270 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg171 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm785 mm
Width
820 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-110/90-19Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph190 kmph
Stroke
52.2 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
78 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping / 314 mmTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload / 316 mmMonoshock Absorber
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,85,0456,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0005,66,000
RTO
63,92045,280
Insurance
22,12526,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,02313,713

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