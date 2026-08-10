In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
KX 250 vs KLX 450R Comparison