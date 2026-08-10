In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
KX 250 vs KLX230RS Comparison