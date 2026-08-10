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HomeCompare BikesKX 250 vs KLX230RS

Kawasaki KX 250 vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
KX 250 vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 250 Klx230rs
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc233 cc
Power-20 PS PS

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki KX 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L6.6 L
Length
2190 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm275 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1350 mm
Height
1270 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm900 mm
Width
820 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm213 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-110/90-19Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm186 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
103 kmph77 kmph
Stroke
52.2 mm66 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc233 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic ClutchWet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm67 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping / 314 mmTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload / 316 mmNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,85,0452,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0001,79,000
RTO
63,92014,320
Insurance
22,12511,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,0234,406

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