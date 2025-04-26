In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 250
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|-
|45 PS PS