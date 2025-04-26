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Kawasaki KX 250 vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 250 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 250 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 250 in 1 colour. The KX 250 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
KX 250 vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 250 Eliminator
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc451 cc
Power-45 PS PS

Filters
KX 250
Kawasaki KX 250
STD
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L13 L
Length
2190 mm2250 mm
Ground Clearance
345 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm1520 mm
Height
1270 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg176 kg
Saddle Height
960 mm735 mm
Width
820 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-110/90-19Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
215 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
103 kmph160 kmph
Stroke
52.2 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping / 314 mm41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/low-speed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload / 316 mmTwin shocks / 90 mm
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,85,0456,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0005,62,000
RTO
63,92067,440
Insurance
22,12526,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,02314,102

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