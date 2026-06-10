In 2026 Kawasaki KX112 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KX112 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx112
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 4.5 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|112 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manaul
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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