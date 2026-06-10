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HomeCompare BikesKX112 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Kawasaki KX112 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki KX112 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KX112 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx112 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKawasakiUltraviolette
Price₹ 4.5 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage24.18 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity112 cc-
TransmissionManaul Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
KX112
Kawasaki KX112
STD
₹4.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KX112 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Length
1920 mm-
Ground Clearance
330 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
77.0 kg197 kg
Height
1150 mm-
Saddle Height
870 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubedTubeless
Max Speed
80 kmph140 kmph
Stroke
51.6 mm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
112 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6-speed, returnSingle reduction helical gear box
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52.5 mm-
Chassis
Tubular, semi-double cradleSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Rear Suspension
Uni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,00,1283,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,50,0003,80,000
RTO
36,0000
Insurance
14,12819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,7498,589

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