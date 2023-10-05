In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes GK350 Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, GK350 engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Zontes offers the GK350 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The GK350 mileage is around 26.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less