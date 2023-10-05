In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Zontes 350X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350X Price starts at Rs 3.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 350X engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Zontes offers the 350X in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The 350X mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less