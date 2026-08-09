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HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs Justin Bieber Edition

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Justin bieber edition
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc155 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L8 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm-
Length
1920 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg-
Height
765 mm-
Saddle Height
870 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc155
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.5 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shock-
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6507,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8006,45,690
RTO
39,02451,655
Insurance
14,82619,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,64215,408

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