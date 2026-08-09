In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 100
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 4.88 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|99 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|12.50 PS PS