In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less