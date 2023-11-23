Saved Articles

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Ultraviolette F77

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77
Ultraviolette F77
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
45.8 mm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single-
Starting
Kick Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6503,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8003,80,000
RTO
39,0240
Insurance
14,82619,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6428,589

    Orxa Mantis comes as a pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle rivalling the Ultraviolette F77.
    Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Battle of electric high-performance bikes
    23 Nov 2023
    The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition is the first bike from the start-up to be delivered in Goa
    Goa’s first Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle delivered at India Bike Week 2023
    9 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Actor Rohit Bose Roy with his new Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition
    Actor Rohit Roy brings home the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition worth 5.60 lakh
    19 Nov 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
    Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
    30 Jan 2023
