Kawasaki KX 100 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
45.8 mm67.8 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc648 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleParallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Starting
Kick Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.5 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6504,04,920
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8003,54,398
RTO
39,02428,882
Insurance
14,82621,640
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6428,703

