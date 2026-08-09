In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 100
|Shotgun 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 4.88 Lakhs
|₹ 4.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.0 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|99 cc
|648 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|47.65 PS PS