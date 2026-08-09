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HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs Shotgun 650

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Shotgun 650
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 4.01 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc648 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS47.65 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey
₹4.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Suspension View
Front Right View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L-
Ground Clearance
330 mm140 mm
Length
1920 mm2122 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg240 kg
Height
765 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm-
Width
765 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm67.8 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc648 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.5 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shock-
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Pass Switch
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6504,57,213
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8004,01,002
RTO
39,02432,080
Insurance
14,82624,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6429,827
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

Cons

Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

Shotgun 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Interceptor 650
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Himalayan 450

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