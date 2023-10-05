In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less