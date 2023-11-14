In 2023 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less