Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
45.8 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:110.8:1
Displacement
99 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.5 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6506,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8006,18,000
RTO
39,02449,440
Insurance
14,82623,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,64214,848

