Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl.