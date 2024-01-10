Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs Ninja 400

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

In 2024 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Ninja 400 ABS BS6
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
45.8 mm51.8 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:111.5:1
Displacement
99 cc399 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.5 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6504,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8004,99,000
RTO
39,0240
Insurance
14,8260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,64210,725

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     