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HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs Ninja 300

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Ninja 300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Ninja 300
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 3.17 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc296 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS39 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L17 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm140 mm
Length
1920 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg179 kg
Height
765 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm780 mm
Width
765 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm49 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc296 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed, return
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.5 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shockBottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic Fork37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6503,56,381
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8003,17,000
RTO
39,02425,360
Insurance
14,82614,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6427,660

Ninja 300 Comparison with other bikes

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