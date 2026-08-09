In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Ninja 300 Comparison