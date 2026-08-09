In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Ninja 500 Comparison