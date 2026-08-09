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HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs Ninja 500

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Ninja 500
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc451 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L14 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm145 mm
Length
1920 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1375 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg171 kg
Height
765 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm785 mm
Width
765 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc451 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
52.5 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steelTrellis, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shockMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6506,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8005,66,000
RTO
39,02445,280
Insurance
14,82626,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,64213,713

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