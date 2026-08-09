In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
KX 100 vs KLX230RS Comparison