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HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs KLX230RS

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
KX 100 vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Klx230rs
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc233 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS20 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L6.6 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm275 mm
Length
1920 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg115 kg
Height
765 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm900 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm213 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm186 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Stroke
45.8 mm66 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc233 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke Single4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.5 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shockNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic ForkTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6502,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8001,79,000
RTO
39,02414,320
Insurance
14,82611,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6424,406

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