In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
KX 100 vs KLX 140R F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 100
|Klx 140r f
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.88 Lakhs
|₹ 4.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.0 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|99 cc
|144 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|11 PS PS