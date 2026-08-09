hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesKX 100 vs KLX 140R F

Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki KLX 140R F

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
KX 100 vs KLX 140R F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Klx 140r f
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 4.11 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl60 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc144 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS11 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KLX 140R F
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
STD
₹4.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Suspension View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L5.8 l
Ground Clearance
330 mm315 mm
Length
1920 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg99 kg
Height
765 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm860 mm
Width
765 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm220mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm190 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm54.4 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc144 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Kick Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.5 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steelPerimeter, box-section, high-tensile steel
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shockUni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic Fork33 mm telescopic fork/190 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6504,57,178
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8004,11,000
RTO
39,02432,880
Insurance
14,82613,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,6429,826

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers