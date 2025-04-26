In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kx 100
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 4.88 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|99 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS
|45 PS PS