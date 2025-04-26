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Kawasaki KX 100 vs Kawasaki Eliminator

In 2026 Kawasaki KX 100 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
KX 100 vs Eliminator Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kx 100 Eliminator
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 4.88 Lakhs₹ 5.62 Lakhs
Mileage55.0 kmpl30 to 30 kmpl
Engine Capacity99 cc451 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS45 PS PS

Filters
KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
STD
₹4.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eliminator
Kawasaki Eliminator
STD
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KX 100 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm150 mm
Length
1920 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg176 kg
Height
765 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm735 mm
Width
765 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-70/100-19 ,Rear :-90/100-16Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
184 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Stroke
45.8 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.7:1-
Displacement
99 cc451 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-stroke SingleLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Kick Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.5 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Perimeter, high-tensile steel-
Body Type
Dirt Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Single shockTwin shocks / 90 mm
Front Suspension
30 mm Telescopic Fork41 mm telescopic fork / 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,41,6506,56,098
Ex-Showroom Price
4,87,8005,62,000
RTO
39,02467,440
Insurance
14,82626,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,64214,102

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