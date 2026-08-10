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HomeCompare BikesKLX 450R vs Justin Bieber Edition

Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 450r Justin bieber edition
BrandKawasakiVespa
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc155 cc
Power-12.50 PS PS

Filters
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Visual Comparison

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Model Name View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L8 L
Length
2175 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1340 mm
Height
1250 mm-
Kerb Weight
126 kg-
Saddle Height
935 mm790 mm
Width
820 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph120 kmph
Stroke
62.1 mm58.6 mm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
449 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5-speedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,02,8667,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0006,45,690
RTO
71,92051,655
Insurance
31,94619,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,55515,408

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