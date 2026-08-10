In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 450r
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|-
|12.50 PS PS