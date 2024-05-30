In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 450r
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|-
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS