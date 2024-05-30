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Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 450r Tiger 850 sport
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc888 cc
Power-85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L20 L
Length
2175 mm2248 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1556 mm
Height
1250 mm1410-1460 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg-
Saddle Height
935 mm810-830 mm
Width
820 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph
Stroke
62.1 mm61.9 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm78.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminiumTubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preloadMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound dampingMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,02,86613,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00011,95,000
RTO
71,92095,600
Insurance
31,94632,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,55528,694

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