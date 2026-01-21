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Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 450r Tiger sport 660
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl-
Engine Capacity449 cc660 cc
Power-81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L17.2 L
Length
2175 mm2071 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1418 mm
Height
1250 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
935 mm835 mm
Width
820 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph220 kmph
Stroke
62.1 mm51.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
449 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm74.04 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload-
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,02,86610,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,0009,45,000
RTO
71,92075,600
Insurance
31,94632,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,55522,638

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