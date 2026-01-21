In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 450r
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|-
|81 PS @ 10250 rpm