Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2021
₹10.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm80 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:110.0:1
Displacement
449 cc1200 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,94913,12,896
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,00011,75,000
RTO
67,92094,000
Insurance
27,02932,146
Accessories Charges
011,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28928,219

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Edition range is priced between ₹9.09 lakh and ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom).
    India Bike Week 2023: Triumph launches Stealth Edition motorcycles in India, priced from 9.09 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of ₹2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by ₹10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     