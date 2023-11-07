In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less