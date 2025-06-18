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HomeCompare BikesKLX 450R vs V-Strom 800 DE

Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 450r V-strom 800 de
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc776 cc
Power-84.3 PS PS

Filters
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L20 L
Length
2175 mm2345 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm1570 mm
Height
1250 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
935 mm855 mm
Width
820 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
150 kmph205 kmph
Stroke
62.1 mm70 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm84 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preloadLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound dampingInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,02,86612,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00011,00,763
RTO
71,92088,061
Insurance
31,94635,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,55526,307

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