In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less