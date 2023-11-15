Saved Articles

Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm60 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
449 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9497,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0006,89,000
RTO
67,92055,120
Insurance
27,02928,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28916,609

