Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm56 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:111.8:1
Displacement
449 cc948 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm73.4 mm
No of Cylinders
14
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9499,36,280
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0008,42,000
RTO
67,92067,360
Insurance
27,02926,920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28920,124

    Kawasaki is offering Z900RS in two colour schemes.
    2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details
    14 Mar 2023
    There are no changes to the engine of Z900. So, it produces 123 bhp and 98 Nm.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 8.93 lakh
    14 Sept 2022
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
    25 Aug 2022
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
