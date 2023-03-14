In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
