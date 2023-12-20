In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour.
The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl.
