Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Kawasaki W800 Street

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm83 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:18.4:1
Displacement
449 cc773 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCAir Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
96.0 mm77 mm
No of Cylinders
12
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9498,09,179
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0007,26,000
RTO
67,92058,080
Insurance
27,02925,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28917,392

