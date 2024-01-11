In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less