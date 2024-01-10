In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
